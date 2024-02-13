Driver hospitalised with serious injuries after emergency services called to crash near Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a Skoda Yeti had collided with a grey BMW X6, which was parked in Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, at 10.40am on Sunday, February 11.

A force spokesperson said that the driver of Skoda was taken to hospital with serious injuries – which were not believed to be life-threatening.

