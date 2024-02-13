News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Driver hospitalised with serious injuries after emergency services called to crash near Chesterfield

A motorist was taken to hospital after a crash near Chesterfield – having suffered serious injuries.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:01 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a Skoda Yeti had collided with a grey BMW X6, which was parked in Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, at 10.40am on Sunday, February 11.

A force spokesperson said that the driver of Skoda was taken to hospital with serious injuries – which were not believed to be life-threatening.

READ THIS: Elderly man dies at scene of crash that closed busy A-road near Derbyshire town

They added that enquiries were ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.