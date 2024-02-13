Elderly man dies at scene of crash that closed busy A-road near Derbyshire town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire Police were called at 2.00pm on Monday, February 12 to reports of a serious single car collision on the A6 Dale Road South. The incident occurred between Matlock and Darley Dale.

A force spokesperson said: “The driver, a man in his 80s, received treatment for serious injuries – but was pronounced dead at the scene.

