Elderly man dies at scene of crash that closed busy A-road near Derbyshire town
Derbyshire Police were called at 2.00pm on Monday, February 12 to reports of a serious single car collision on the A6 Dale Road South. The incident occurred between Matlock and Darley Dale.
A force spokesperson said: “The driver, a man in his 80s, received treatment for serious injuries – but was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The road was closed following the collision and reopened at 4.00pm. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.”