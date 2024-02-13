News you can trust since 1855
Elderly man dies at scene of crash that closed busy A-road near Derbyshire town

An elderly man was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision along a major Derbyshire A-road.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Feb 2024, 11:08 GMT
Derbyshire Police were called at 2.00pm on Monday, February 12 to reports of a serious single car collision on the A6 Dale Road South. The incident occurred between Matlock and Darley Dale.

A force spokesperson said: “The driver, a man in his 80s, received treatment for serious injuries – but was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was closed following the collision and reopened at 4.00pm. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.”

