Man discovered with serious injuries near Derbyshire rail station pronounced dead at the scene
Derbyshire Police were called to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries on a footpath off Station Approach in Derby city centre at 6.40am yesterday (Monday, February 12).
The man, who is in 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers do not believe there were any suspicious circumstances at this time and his family have been made aware.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area, in particular any drivers that may have captured any dashcam footage on Pride Parkway between 9.00pm on Sunday, February 11 and 6.40am yesterday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24000087382:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.