Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Simultaneous warrants were carried out at properties in Hadfield, Gamesley, Glossop and Chapel-en-le-Frith in the early hours of Thursday, January 25.

Officers discovered what they believe to be cannabis, a blank firing pistol, a gas-powered air pistol, a BB gun and a knife – which have been seized and made safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 23-year-old man from Manchester was arrested in Glossop on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Two people were taken into custody following the raids.

A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Wednesday, January 31 on suspicion of possession of a firearm as part of the investigation.

Both men have been questioned and bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.

The investigation is ongoing as part of a long-term operation to target serious and organised crime in the High Peak as part of Project Unity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project Unity brings together many different local agencies with the aim of working together to address the issues using the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ method from the Home Office.

The ‘Clear’ approach will see intelligence-led police activity in the area, aiming to disrupt criminal groups and the supply of illegal drugs.

Detective Inspector Kane Martin, from the Criminal Exploitation Team, said: “Our work to target drug offences in the High Peak continues.

“While enquiries are ongoing, and further tests and examinations are taking place, I am pleased that we have been able to remove potentially harmful weapons off the streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DI Martin added: “Our message is clear – if you are suspected of being involved in criminality, we will investigate, and take further action as appropriate.