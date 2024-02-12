News you can trust since 1855
Police seize car from uninsured driver in Chesterfield who had “just purchased” vehicle

An uninsured driver who had “just purchased” a car was stopped by police in Chesterfield – and saw their new vehicle seized.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 12th Feb 2024, 11:28 GMT
On Sunday, February 11, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Chesterfield when they stopped a white BMW.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Just purchased it apparently. The insurance company was closed so she thought she would leave it until the morning.

“In the meantime our paths crossed and there was only one possible outcome.”

The driver subsequently saw their vehicle seized by DRPU officers.