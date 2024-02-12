Police seize car from uninsured driver in Chesterfield who had “just purchased” vehicle
An uninsured driver who had “just purchased” a car was stopped by police in Chesterfield – and saw their new vehicle seized.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Sunday, February 11, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Chesterfield when they stopped a white BMW.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “Just purchased it apparently. The insurance company was closed so she thought she would leave it until the morning.
“In the meantime our paths crossed and there was only one possible outcome.”
READ THIS: Council sets out plans to change speed limits along busy A61 between Chesterfield and Alfreton
The driver subsequently saw their vehicle seized by DRPU officers.