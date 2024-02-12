Police seize car from uninsured driver in Chesterfield who had “just purchased” vehicle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Sunday, February 11, officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were on patrol in Chesterfield when they stopped a white BMW.

A DRPU spokesperson said: “Just purchased it apparently. The insurance company was closed so she thought she would leave it until the morning.

“In the meantime our paths crossed and there was only one possible outcome.”