Shocking pictures show burnt-out wreckage of car that burst into flames on busy Derbyshire A-road
Firefighters were on hand to extinguish a car that was engulfed in flames along a major Derbyshire route.
Shortly after 5.00pm yesterday, crews from the Glossop Fire Station were called to reports of a vehicle fire along the A628 Woodhead Pass.
The car was fully ablaze, with firefighters using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.
Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries sustained during the incident.