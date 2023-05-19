News you can trust since 1855
Shocking pictures show burnt-out wreckage of car that burst into flames on busy Derbyshire A-road

Firefighters were on hand to extinguish a car that was engulfed in flames along a major Derbyshire route.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th May 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read

Shortly after 5.00pm yesterday, crews from the Glossop Fire Station were called to reports of a vehicle fire along the A628 Woodhead Pass.

The car was fully ablaze, with firefighters using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

The car was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene.
Fortunately, there were no reports of any injuries sustained during the incident.

