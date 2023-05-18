Zach Spencer, 22, was “unable to control” his VW Sciricco when it hit his victim as she travelled home from hospital June 3 last year.

Derby Crown Court heard how Spencer was travelling at just 42mph on the A6 near Allestree, Derby, when he drifted into the opposite lane.

The speed limit on that section of the road was 50mph, the court heard.

The crash happened on the A6 at Burley Hill, near Allestree

After the crash police found 1.8 grams of Ketamine in a zip bag in the footwell of his car, along with nitrous oxide and balloons used to inhale the drug.

Later in custody he was found to be twice the prescribed limit for Ketamine.

Prosecutor Steven Gosnell said: “He had consumed substances which made him unable to control the vehicle and collided with a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.”

Mr Gosnell said investigators noted no evidence of sudden breaking or any attempts to take sudden evasive action before the crash.

The court heard Spencer hit the taxi on a “very gradual bend in the road”.

Spencer’s victim Shirley Muirden, who died the following day in hospital, was travelling back home to Belper from hospital at the time - having received dialysis treatment.

In a statement read out to the court her father described how she had spent “all of her young life” in hospital due to illnesses and corrective surgeries.

Her father described his daughter as “extra special” and a “very intelligent person with incredible courage and spirit”.

He said goodbye to her in hospital on the day of the accident, adding he would “see her the next day”, however she tragically died half an hour before he arrived in hospital on June 4.

The taxi driver was left with a leg broken in multiple places, while Spencer’s passenger suffered a broken ankle and arm.

Spencer was himself hospitalised in intensive care with injuries to his lungs and spleen.

The court heard Spencer, who was just 21 at the time of the crash, was a joiner who had a clean driving licence and his car was fully roadworthy and insured.

His family described him as “quiet, unassuming and sweet” and “a kind and thoughtful young man” who had never been in trouble before.

Judge Shaun Smith KC, speaking about the deceased victim, told Spencer: “She was 31 years old when your actions took her life – she was described by her father as an extra special human being.

"Prior to driving you had taken Ketamine and nitrous oxide – the reason for your driving onto the wrong side of the road was your inability to control the vehicle as a result of taking that combination of substances.

"This will be your first taste of prison and there must in these cases be a prison sentence.

"However a sentence cannot be measured by revenge – whatever I choose to do, sadly, can never bring back (the victim). I wish it could.”

Spencer, of Laund Hill, Belper, had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possessing a Class B drug.