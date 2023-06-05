On Sunday, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were called to reports of a vehicle fire along the A52 at Ashbourne.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Sorry for the delays around the A52 today. Vehicle fire took hold after other motorists were flashing the driver to alert them that flames were coming from underneath the vehicle.”

Police officers and fire crews attended the incident.

Officers said that the blaze was started by a suspected mechanical issue, and that everyone in the vehicle was safe – as well as praising the “great work” from the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.