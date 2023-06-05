News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Shocking photos show car that burst into flames – causing delays along busy Derbyshire A-road

A car was engulfed in flames along a major Derbyshire route – leading to disruption for drivers as emergency services were deployed to the scene.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jun 2023, 09:44 BST- 1 min read

On Sunday, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) were called to reports of a vehicle fire along the A52 at Ashbourne.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said: “Sorry for the delays around the A52 today. Vehicle fire took hold after other motorists were flashing the driver to alert them that flames were coming from underneath the vehicle.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Two women hit by a van following pub fight in Derbyshire

Police officers and fire crews attended the incident.Police officers and fire crews attended the incident.
Police officers and fire crews attended the incident.
Most Popular

Officers said that the blaze was started by a suspected mechanical issue, and that everyone in the vehicle was safe – as well as praising the “great work” from the Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The burnt-out wreck of the car was left behind.The burnt-out wreck of the car was left behind.
The burnt-out wreck of the car was left behind.
Related topics:DerbyshireDerbyshire Fire and Rescue Service