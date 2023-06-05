Officers were called to a report of a fight at the Nag’s Head Hotel, in North Road in Clowne, just before 12.30am on Sunday 4 June.

Several people have been taken to hospital including two women who have serious but not life-threatening injuries after being struck by a van. One man has been arrested.

Police placed a cordon around the scene, and had asked anyone nearby to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about what happened, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can contact police, quoting reference number 23*339796, via: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page’ Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101