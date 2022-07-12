Shocking photos show aftermath of ‘yet another’ crash at dangerous Derbyshire crossroads

At 8.22am on Tuesday, July 12, fire crews from Bolsover were mobilised to what they said was “yet another” collision at the Palterton crossroads.

Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service were also scrambled to the scene.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. The front of a Fiat 500 was left mangled following the crash, and a van had flipped off the road and onto its side. The drivers involved were left in the care of paramedics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route has seen a spate of accidents.

This is not the first incident on this stretch of road – only eight days ago, fire crews had to free a woman from her car after a collision.