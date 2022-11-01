Shocking photos show aftermath of crash that saw car fly straight into Derbyshire library

At around 7.30am on Sunday, October 30, a car crashed into the Sandiacre Library on Doncaster Avenue – smashing straight through the wall and into the building.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving offences following the incident – but has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The car currently remains lodged in the library, with preparations underway for a controlled demolition of the damaged part of the building.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “A county council team including surveyors and a structural engineer are continuing to work at the site of Sandiacre Library following the incident involving a car on Sunday.

“Damage to the building is significant. Props are being put in place to make the building stable and this should be finished by the end of today. We will also be replacing the temporary safety barriers with full-boarded hoardings and there will also be security on site overnight.

“The car is still in the building and will remain there while a controlled demolition of the damaged section of the building is carried out as moving the car wouldn’t be safe.

“The library remains closed and information for library users regarding borrowed items is on our website, and people can hold onto books for now. We are very grateful that no one was hurt in the incident and will update library users and residents when we can – it is too early to say what the options will be for the library.”