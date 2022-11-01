Police uncover drugs and make three arrests after stopping stolen vehicle in Derbyshire town
Officers arrested the three occupants of a stolen vehicle – and discovered drugs – after they were spotted driving through a Derbyshire town.
On Monday, October 31, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit came across a suspected cloned vehicle in Eckington.
Officers were able to box the vehicle and bring it to a halt – and discovered that the car had been stolen from South Yorkshire.
The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested, the driver was disqualified and drugs were also discovered in the car.