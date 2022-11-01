News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Police uncover drugs and make three arrests after stopping stolen vehicle in Derbyshire town

Officers arrested the three occupants of a stolen vehicle – and discovered drugs – after they were spotted driving through a Derbyshire town.

By Tom Hardwick
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Monday, October 31, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit came across a suspected cloned vehicle in Eckington.

Officers were able to box the vehicle and bring it to a halt – and discovered that the car had been stolen from South Yorkshire.

READ THIS: Dog ‘shot by police gunmen after attacking owner’ say residents

Police stopped the vehicle in Eckington yesterday.

Most Popular

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested, the driver was disqualified and drugs were also discovered in the car.