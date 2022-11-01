Residents living near the fields behind Hollinsend Cricket Club, Fox Lane, told how armed officers arrived on the scene yesterday – and described hearing gunshots. A section of ground in a wooded part of the park, near a school, was sealed off with blue and white police tape last night, and a police car remained on the scene, with officers inside and its headlamps on.

One nearby resident said that he saw a large number of police cars arriving at the park. He said: “There were lots of sirens, and at least 10 cars. I saw armed police behind officers with shields walking across the fields, and it looked as though they were trying to do some sort of containment. The armed officers looked as though they had shotguns.

A dog is reported to have been shot by police gunmen after attacking a woman at a beauty spot.

"They swept through the park, and there were paramedics there as well. I heard what I thought was one shot, and then it went quiet. Two minutes later, they jumped in their police cars and went round to Thornbridge Drive, and my friend told me they appeared there. He said he thought he heard two shots, and then another two.”