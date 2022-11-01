Police appeal to trace man after attack at pub in Derbyshire town centre

A 25-year-old man was in The Greenhouse pub in King Street, Belper when he was approached by a man who punched him in the face.

Officers are hoping to locate the pictured man, and although the CCTV footage is of low quality, they believe someone may recognise him.

The investigation has seen officers follow several lines of enquiry since the assault on Friday, August 26 – between 11.00pm and 11.30pm.

This is the man officers want to locate in connection with the incident.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Derbyshire Police using one of the below methods, quoting incident number 22*498326:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101