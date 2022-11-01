Derbyshire police clock biker doing 134mph on M1 motorway
Derbyshire police revealed how they pulled over a biker doing 134mph on the M1 – and the rider asked if he was likely to be banned.
Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the biker was “riding aggressively and gesticulating at other drivers who were in his way.”
When he hit a clear patch of road he accelerated away at high speed but failed to see an unmarked police car that was travelling behind him. Officers added: “134 miles per hour on average check and then asks if he’ll be banned!”
The unmarked car on the motorway also caught two other drivers, each recorded doing 101 and 111mph resepctively. Police said that when they were pulled over for speeding, both drivers claimed they were ‘Late for a work meeting’. Officers added: “We’ve a sneaky feeling there will be some working from home for a time once these speeds are put before the court.”