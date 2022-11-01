Derbyshire police clock biker doing 134mph on M1 motorway

Officers from the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the biker was “riding aggressively and gesticulating at other drivers who were in his way.”

When he hit a clear patch of road he accelerated away at high speed but failed to see an unmarked police car that was travelling behind him. Officers added: “134 miles per hour on average check and then asks if he’ll be banned!”

THe biker was recorded doing speeds of 134mph