Shocking photo shows burnt-out vehicle that burst into flames outside Chesterfield Town Hall
A car caught fire today in the car park at Chesterfield Town Hall – leaving a burnt-out wreck behind.
A car fire was reported at the Chesterfield Town Hall car park on Saltergate earlier this afternoon – with pictures shared on social media showing the vehicle engulfed in flames.
The fire has since been extinguished, but the car was significantly damaged by the blaze – which has almost completely destroyed the front of the vehicle.
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service have been contacted and this story will be updated with any developments.