News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Shocking photo shows burnt-out vehicle that burst into flames outside Chesterfield Town Hall

A car caught fire today in the car park at Chesterfield Town Hall – leaving a burnt-out wreck behind.

By Tom Hardwick
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 3:05pm

A car fire was reported at the Chesterfield Town Hall car park on Saltergate earlier this afternoon – with pictures shared on social media showing the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The fire has since been extinguished, but the car was significantly damaged by the blaze – which has almost completely destroyed the front of the vehicle.

Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police issue warning after reports of suspicious salesman entering homes of elderly residents in Derbyshire town

The damaged wreck of the vehicle currently remains in the car park.
Most Popular

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service have been contacted and this story will be updated with any developments.

Derbyshire