“Serious collision” involving bus and pedestrian forces police to close busy route in Derbyshire town centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A “serious collision” involving a bus and a pedestrian has occurred in a Derbyshire town – forcing police to close a busy road.
Derbyshire Police are currently dealing with an incident in Chapel Street, Belper.
A serious collision, involving a pedestrian and a bus, occurred at around 11.00am along the route.
A force spokesperson added: “The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.