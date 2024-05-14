“Serious collision” involving bus and pedestrian forces police to close busy route in Derbyshire town centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “serious collision” involving a bus and a pedestrian has occurred in a Derbyshire town – forcing police to close a busy road.

Derbyshire Police are currently dealing with an incident in Chapel Street, Belper.

A serious collision, involving a pedestrian and a bus, occurred at around 11.00am along the route.

