“Serious collision” involving bus and pedestrian forces police to close busy route in Derbyshire town centre

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th May 2024, 13:29 BST
A “serious collision” involving a bus and a pedestrian has occurred in a Derbyshire town – forcing police to close a busy road.

Derbyshire Police are currently dealing with an incident in Chapel Street, Belper.

A serious collision, involving a pedestrian and a bus, occurred at around 11.00am along the route.

A force spokesperson added: “The road is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”

