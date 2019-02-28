Serial thief is jailed again just days after he is released from prison

A serial thief with a prolific criminal record has been jailed after was caught shoplifting just days after he was released from prison.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 25 how Garry Newton, 48, of no fixed abode, struck at the Boots store, in Chesterfield, where he stole eight bottles of shampoo and two bottles of conditioner.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said he selected items from a shelf and put them in a bag and left without paying but he was spotted on CCTV and was detained by a security officer.

Newton admitted the theft to police and said he did not have any cash and he wanted to steal something to sell so he could buy alcohol and he apologised.

The defendant has 147 offences on his criminal record including 80 theft and kindred offences, according to Mr Cooper.

Mr Cooper said: “He was sentenced earlier this year and he was released only last week but he is committing further offences.”

Newton pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on February 23.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said: “This is a case where he is caught in a vicious circle and a revolving door prison system.

“He commits an offence at the bottom end of the scale and gets short sentences and he is released from custody and then re-offends to fund his long-standing addictions.”

Mr Meakin argued that Newton is not getting a chance to address his issues and he wants help but when he is released from prison he has little money and he struggles to secure benefits.

Magistrates sentenced Newton to 12 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

As Newton was being led to the cells, he told magistrates: “I am fed up of being here. I have been coming to this court for the last 12 years.

“There hasn’t been a decision to break my circle. No one is getting the matter dealt with.

“How can we get out of the cycle.

“Sort yourselves out before you sort us out. Break the cycle because I can’t.”