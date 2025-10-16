Drivers are being warned that a section of one of the country’s biggest motorways will be closed in the evenings - for eight months.

A number of traffic restriction orders have been put in place surrounding junction 34 of the M1, located close to Tinsley and just a stone’s throw away from Meadowhall railway station.

Set to come into force on November 9, the restrictions have been implemented to allow refurbishment work on nearby bridges to take place.

Construction workers will carry out work on the bridge joints, with speed restrictions and closures in the evenings intended to keep them safe.

These orders will be in force between the hours of 8pm - 6am, Sunday to Friday; and 8pm - 10am on Saturday nights.

Restrictions include imposing a temporary 50mph speed restriction on the M1 northbound, between the Whitehill Lane underbridge and Droppingwell footbridge.

A similar 50mph speed limit will be in place on the southbound carriageway between the Grange Lane underbridge and Tinsley South underbridge.

Meanwhile, both carriageways between the entry and exit slip roads - which makes up 2,150 metres across the Tinsley Viaduct - will be closed during those times.

The A631 carriageway, between Tinsley roundabout and Meadowhall Road roundabout, will also be closed during this time, with new carriageways introduced that will have a 30mph speed limit.

Pedestrian access to adjacent footways will be prohibited.

The road works are expected to last for eight and half months, or ‘until completed’.

A public noticed published by National Highways on October 16 reads: “Traffic signs will indicate the extent of the restrictions (which will not apply to emergency service vehicles or special forces vehicles) and prohibitions (which will not apply to emergency service vehicles or vehicles being used in connection with the said works or for winter maintenance or traffic officer purposes).

“The order comes into force on November 9 and has a maximum duration of eighteen months.”

