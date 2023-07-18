News you can trust since 1855
Search for missing teen transferred to Derbyshire Police – with 15-year-old believed to have travelled to Chesterfield

Derbyshire Police are now leading the efforts to trace a missing teen – who is thought to have travelled to Chesterfield.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read

Brandon was last seen at around 2.30am in the Clifton area of Nottingham on Monday, July 10 – with officers concerned for his safety.

An appeal to find Brandon by Nottinghamshire Police was shared by Derbyshire Police last week, but the investigation has now transferred to them. Brandon has connections to Chesterfield and officers believe he may have been in that area.

Brandon is described as around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He has short dark brown hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing, black tracksuit bottoms (possibly Nike or Adidas).

It is now over a week since Brandon was reported missing.
He is known to visit the Grangewood, Brampton and town centre areas of Chesterfield, and also has links to Nottinghamshire.

READ THIS: Teenager charged in connection with series of burglaries in Derbyshire town

Have you seen Brandon, or do you know where he might be? If you can help, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference 137 of July 11:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

