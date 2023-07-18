Brandon was last seen at around 2.30am in the Clifton area of Nottingham on Monday, July 10 – with officers concerned for his safety.

An appeal to find Brandon by Nottinghamshire Police was shared by Derbyshire Police last week, but the investigation has now transferred to them. Brandon has connections to Chesterfield and officers believe he may have been in that area.

Brandon is described as around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He has short dark brown hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing, black tracksuit bottoms (possibly Nike or Adidas).

It is now over a week since Brandon was reported missing.

He is known to visit the Grangewood, Brampton and town centre areas of Chesterfield, and also has links to Nottinghamshire.

Have you seen Brandon, or do you know where he might be? If you can help, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference 137 of July 11:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101