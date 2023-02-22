News you can trust since 1855
Rush hour delays for Derbyshire drivers as crash closes three lanes of traffic on M1

Derbyshire drivers may face delays this evening after a collision on the M1.

By Tom Hardwick
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

National Highways has reported that a collision has taken place on the M1 northbound between J30 and J31.

Three lanes of traffic were closed following the accident – with congestion building along the route.

Rush hour journeys through Derbyshire may be impacted following the crash.
This will impact drivers looking to access the A619 at Barlborough, which runs through Staveley, Mastin Moor and Whitwell as it leads towards Worksop.

