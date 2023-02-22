Rush hour delays for Derbyshire drivers as crash closes three lanes of traffic on M1
Derbyshire drivers may face delays this evening after a collision on the M1.
National Highways has reported that a collision has taken place on the M1 northbound between J30 and J31.
Three lanes of traffic were closed following the accident – with congestion building along the route.
This will impact drivers looking to access the A619 at Barlborough, which runs through Staveley, Mastin Moor and Whitwell as it leads towards Worksop.