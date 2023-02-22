News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Petrol station in Derbyshire town targeted by criminals who forced shutters open and stole cash

Thieves have targeted a town centre petrol station in Derbyshire – with officers appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a break-in at the Bolsover Service Station at 3.36am today (Wednesday, February 22).

Offenders gained access to the premises, in High Street, by forcing the shutters and breaking the door frame. A quantity of cigarettes and cash were stolen from the petrol station.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Police warn residents to stay vigilant after ‘suspicious incident’ in Derbyshire village

Anyone who can aid the investigation is urged to contact the police.
Most Popular

Any witnesses, or those with information regarding the incident, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 86 of February 22:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.