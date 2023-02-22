Petrol station in Derbyshire town targeted by criminals who forced shutters open and stole cash

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a break-in at the Bolsover Service Station at 3.36am today (Wednesday, February 22).

Offenders gained access to the premises, in High Street, by forcing the shutters and breaking the door frame. A quantity of cigarettes and cash were stolen from the petrol station.

Anyone who can aid the investigation is urged to contact the police.

Any witnesses, or those with information regarding the incident, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 86 of February 22:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101