Petrol station in Derbyshire town targeted by criminals who forced shutters open and stole cash
Thieves have targeted a town centre petrol station in Derbyshire – with officers appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a break-in at the Bolsover Service Station at 3.36am today (Wednesday, February 22).
Offenders gained access to the premises, in High Street, by forcing the shutters and breaking the door frame. A quantity of cigarettes and cash were stolen from the petrol station.
Any witnesses, or those with information regarding the incident, are asked to contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 86 of February 22:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.