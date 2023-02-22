News you can trust since 1855
Police warn residents to stay vigilant after ‘suspicious incident’ in Derbyshire village

Residents were urged to stay cautious after two suspicious males were spotted in a Derbyshire village.

By Tom Hardwick
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Tuesday, February 21, a concerned Clowne resident contacted officers about a suspicious incident where two males were seen near her property, looking at caravans and motorhomes on driveways.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Upon being challenged they stated they had come to buy the motorhome that was listed for sale on Facebook. No such for sale advert existed. We are encouraging everyone to be mindful about caravan and motorhome security.”

Residents were encouraged to report any suspicious behaviour.
Residents were urged to report anything suspicious to Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.