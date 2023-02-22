Armed police help to arrest suspect and locate stolen bikes in Derbyshire village

On Tuesday, February 21, two stolen motorbikes were recovered from a Langley Mill property by the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team – with assistance from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit.

An SNT spokesperson said: “One motorbike was reported stolen from the Alfreton area, and with some good intelligence, was located in less than an hour of being reported stolen. A second bike was also located at the same address, which had been reported stolen from the Nottingham area.”