Armed police help to arrest suspect and locate stolen bikes in Derbyshire village

Armed police and local officers worked together to bring a suspect into custody and locate a pair of stolen motorbikes in Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Tuesday, February 21, two stolen motorbikes were recovered from a Langley Mill property by the Heanor Safer Neighbourhood Team – with assistance from the Derbyshire Armed Response Unit.

An SNT spokesperson said: “One motorbike was reported stolen from the Alfreton area, and with some good intelligence, was located in less than an hour of being reported stolen. A second bike was also located at the same address, which had been reported stolen from the Nottingham area.”

These stolen bikes were discovered in Langley Mill.
One person was arrested after the bikes were located and enquiries into the thefts continue.