Road reopens after serious fire in Derbyshire town

A Derbyshire road has reopened after emergency crews dealt with a serious property fire.

By Tim Paget
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 8:16 am
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 8:52 am

Police shut Hands Road, Heanor, between the junctions of Brockhall Rise and Aldred's Lane, while officers assisted firefighters from about 4.30am.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We attended a property fire this morning on Hands Road, Heanor. Four appliances and one aerial ladder platform were needed to bring the fire under control.”

Heanor and Ilkeston fire crews were still at the scene this morning.

Derbyshire police earlier advised drivers to ‘take alternative routes at this time’.

The force tweeted: “The road is closed at Hands Road, Heanor between the junctions of Brockhall Rise and Aldred's Lane whilst officers assist the Fire Service in dealing with an incident at that location.”

Derbyshire police contact centre said Hands Road reopened at about 8.20am.

A Derbyshire road has been closed this morning while emergency crews dealt with a serious incident. Image: Google.
