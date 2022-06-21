Residents urged to close windows and entire estate evacuated after ruptured gas main in Derbyshire village

At 10.46am, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend an incident in the Wessington area.
Crews from Clay Cross, Alfreton and Matlock were deployed following a call from a member of the public reporting the smell of gas.
Residents are being advised to keep all windows and doors closed due to a ruptured gas main on Brackenfield Lane.
Residents living on the Brackenfield View estate have been evacuated while emergency services and Cadent Gas work to isolate the gas supply.
This story will be updated with any developments.