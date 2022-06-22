Residents of Derbyshire town urged to close windows and doors as six fire crews tackle ‘large blaze’

At around 5.00pm, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that they were attending a fire on Sandy Lane, Matlock.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “We currently have crews from Matlock, Buxton, Chesterfield, Clay Cross and Glossop, supported by a unimog, argocat and water carrier dealing with a fire on Sandy Lane, Matlock.
“Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed and be aware of the ongoing incident.”
This advice was echoed by Derbyshire Police, who urged people in Matlock to make sure they did not let the smoke into their homes.