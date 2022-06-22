Residents of Derbyshire town urged to close windows and doors as six fire crews tackle ‘large blaze’

At around 5.00pm, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that they were attending a fire on Sandy Lane, Matlock.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “We currently have crews from Matlock, Buxton, Chesterfield, Clay Cross and Glossop, supported by a unimog, argocat and water carrier dealing with a fire on Sandy Lane, Matlock.

“Local residents are advised to keep windows and doors closed and be aware of the ongoing incident.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from across Derbyshire are in attendance.