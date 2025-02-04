​Puritans hope to maintain fine form

Alex Prosser celebrates scoring his winning goal. Photo: BUFC.

​Simon Hollyhead praised the desire of his Banbury United side as they overcame Spalding United 2-1 on Saturday.

​Fine strikes from Jaanai Gordon and Alex Prosser proved the difference for United who became six games unbeaten going into Tuesday’s game with title-chasing Kettering Town, which was played after the Guardian went to press.

And Hollyhead felt it was a deserved win even if it wasn’t the best quality encounter.

He told Puritans Radio: “I’m delighted with the outcome. It wasn’t out best game in terms of flowing football but it had a huge undercarriage of desire, will, intent and two really good strikes for the goals.

"It’s not easy to appreciate the character if you’re not here at the ground – if you see it at the game, you see that work rate and endeavour has been rewarded.

"The goals were of high quality and the starters deserve a lot of credit, but the lads who came off the bench affected the game and had presence too so that was key.

"We lost Claudio Dias in the warm-up with a hamstring problem so opted not to risk him for one game that could ultimately have put him out for a few weeks, but that’s why the squad and the desire to be ready to step in is so important.”

After Tuesday’s game with Kettering, Banbury then go to struggling Hitchin Town on Saturday, and Hollyhead felt that continuing the momentum of the last six games was important.

He said: “After a performance and result like we had on Saturday, we’re delighted to be having another game on Tuesday rather than training.

"We’ve beaten a team on a long unbeaten run but there were no celebrations – the lads are already preparing themselves for the next game.

"We’ve got some real flow in the team at the moment, and some rhythm, and I love the balance of the squad. Great credit goes to the lads who aren’t actually in the squad too as they're the first to celebrate and it says a lot, as we’re going to need more than 11 but people are going to have to work their socks off to keep the shirt.”