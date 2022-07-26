Wheels in motion for Chesterfield Skatepark revamp thanks to successful petition

A group of skateboarders attended the town hall to present their petition to Chesterfield Borough Council on Wednesday (July 20) with the help of Brockwell councillor Ed Fordham.

The online document was orchestrated by Jorge Sheppard and called for better lighting, a new bin, a seating area and repairs to one of the ramps.

Cabinet member for health and well-being Councillor Jill Mannion-Brunt welcomed the petition and called for the authority to take steps to bring about the improvements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of skateboarders attended the town hall to present their petition to Chesterfield Borough Council

She explained that the land, behind Ravenside Retail Park, had been owned by Henry Boot Developments, which had complicated the issue of maintenance, however the park will now be transferred to the council, allowing the necessary work to be undertaken.

Councillor Fordham, who worked with the skateboarders to bring their case to council, stated: “The skater community were just brilliant and led by example with reasoned and fair points.

“I have been going down regularly to speak and listen to the community.”

He said it was especially good to hear that the land issues had been resolved and money for the repairs had been made available.

Coun Mannion-Brunt commented: “Our skateparks are part of the overall parks play and green spaces strategy and we are committed to improving our parks and green spaces and this is part of that process.

“These young people are an essential part of our community.

“We’re one community in Chesterfield and this is a great place for the skatepark to be.

“So we really look forward to working with young people to getting this skatepark up to scratch and to committing to keeping it that way and working with those young people.”