Chesterfield's oldest pub has £60,000 slashed off original asking price in hunt for buyer

The Royal Oak in The Shambles is now on offer for £235,000, a drop of £60,000 on the original figure.
Andy Tudor, divisional director of Fleurets, the agency marketing the property, said: “We reduced the price on July 6. It could be a great opportunity for somebody but it just hasn’t generated the sort of response I would have hoped for/expected.”
Described as one of Chesterfield’s ‘hidden gems’ the pub was originally offered for sale for £295,000. The price was slashed for the first time in April 2022 when the characterful building was on the market for £265,000.
The black and white half-timbered inn is located in a conservation area and has stained glass windows and flagstone flooring in the lounge. Top-floor accommodation comprises three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Parts of the building date back to the 12th century. A sign on the outside of the building says it was a rest house for the Knights Templar before accommodating a butcher’s business in medieval times.
Earliest records state that the Royal Oak became a pub in 1722.
For further information, visit www.fleurets.com or call 0121 396 0818.