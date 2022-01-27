The Royal Oak in The Shambles is described by the agents Fleurets as “one of Chesterfield’s hidden gems, a fabulous half-timbered property which is a deceptively large building.”

Located in a Grade II conservation area, the eye-catching black and white, half-timbered building is full of character.

There are beamed walls and stained glass windows in the smaller bar area and flagstone flooring and beams in the lounge. Three bedrooms and a bathroom are on the top floor.

The Royal Oak’s roots as a pub stretch back to 1722 according to the earliest records. The larger room was the original inn which had two rooms.

However, the building originally served as rest-house for The Knights Templar during the Holy Crusades of the 12th century.

During and after the medieval period the property was used as two butchers shops with inn accommodation.

In 1967 a redevelopment scheme threatened the Royal Oak with demolition, sparking an outcry which resulted in a plan to hoist the building onto rollers and transfer it to a new site. Neither the redevelopment nor the pub’s relocation materialised.

The pub has been closed since August 2021.

