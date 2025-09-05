Toby Perkins MP has expressed his ‘disappointment’ at the fire that devastated Brampton Manor in Chesterfield – with other organisations sharing their concerns about the ‘tragic’ impact on an important heritage site.

Brampton Manor suffered extensive damage after a blaze engulfed the Grade II listed building off Old Road on Tuesday, September 2.

A joint investigation by Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service and Derbyshire Police into the blaze was inconclusive – with the severity of the damage leaving them unable to determine to cause of the fire. Derbyshire Police, however, confirmed that the incident was being investigated as a potential arson attack.

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, had previously raised concerns around the site after residents called for increased security – following another arson attack back in 2022.

This photo shows the damage caused by the fire. Credit: DFRS

He said that he was disappointed that problems had persisted at the site – adding that he had already requested a meeting with the owners of Brampton Manor to discuss the issues.

Toby said: “I had previously met with the site owners in 2022 and told that that they had over £25,000 securing protection for the listed buildings and installing monitored CCTV from Riber Security, together with more basic measures such as installing a new gate across the bottom of the main drive. I was also assured that they were in contact with both the police and the fire brigade on a regular basis to try and address any issues. So, it is disappointing that there has continued to be problems at this site, that have culminated in this act of arson and extensive damage.”

“I had recently been made aware of new concerns about youths accessing the site and had already written again to the owners to request a further meeting. I am still pursuing this and will try to secure answers as to what they have been doing to keep this site secure. I will also be liaising with the police and Chesterfield Borough Council.”

Toby also discussed the wider concerns raised by this incident around the preservation of heritage sites – and said he would be calling for new rules to ensure such historic landmarks are suitably protected.

A blaze broke out at the listed building earlier this week. Credit: DFRS

He added: “This situation raises a wider question about responsibility on site owners, particularly ones that have a significant heritage asset like Brampton Manor, and the minimum level of security and maintenance they should be providing. There have been a number of similar stories from across the country where buildings of significant cultural and historical importance have been damaged or destroyed. I will be taking these concerns up with the government to call for new rules on the protection of sites.”

The main house and its walls, gates and railings are grade II listed, and a gazebo in the grounds has grade II* status. The barn on the site is also classed as a scheduled monument of national importance and has been placed on the Heritage at Risk register by Historic England.

Historic England said they were frustrated to hear of the blaze at Brampton Manor, after previously discussing a scheme to bring the buildings back into use with the owners and Chesterfield Borough Council.

Their spokesperson said: “We are very sad to see the recent fire damage to the Grade II listed Brampton Manor. It forms a group with the Grade II* listed gazebo and the adjacent cruck barn (a scheduled monument). We have had positive engagement with owners and the local authority on a scheme to bring the buildings back into use and repair. It is particularly frustrating to see a fire occur.

The damage caused was so severe that the fire service could not determine the cause of the blaze. Credit: DFRS

“We were contacted immediately by the local authority and have offered them our advice and support. The buildings are privately owned, and the local authority have the lead in respect of planning and listed building matters. Anyone with information should respond to the police appeal.”

Howard Borrell, chair of the Chesterfield and District Civic Society, said the possibility that the fire had been started deliberately was tragic – and bemoaned the loss of a heritage building.

He said: “The damage caused by the fire earlier in the week at Brampton Manor looks severe and may well make the building beyond repair. It's tragic that the building, listed since 1968, could – as the police are now investigating the incident as possible arson – have been deliberate.

“Several years ago planning permission was given to convert the building into apartments, taking into account the listed status. That constraint is no longer an issue and the town, sadly, has one less building of historical note.”

A Derbyshire Police spokesperson added: “Officers are keeping an open mind and the incident is being investigated as a potential arson attack. We are now appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from members of the public who may have seen anyone in the vicinity of the property around the time of the incident.

“In addition, if anyone has any CCTV which covers the building and has not already spoken to officers, please come forward.”

Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using one of the methods below, quoting incident number 25*519473:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.