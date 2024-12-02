Toby Perkins visits popular Chesterfield pub to discuss industry challenges and impact of Government budget
Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, recently visited the Chesterfield Arms on Newbold Road – to discuss challenges to the industry and how the Government’s budget will impact publicans across the UK.
The Labour MP also heard about the pub’s community work, regular quizzes and fantastic food – pulling in the customers from across the local area.
The Chesterfield Arms is home to its very own craft brewery and offers one of the largest collections of real ale and craft beer in the county.
The visit was arranged by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) and Everards. Emma McClarkin, the BBPA’s CEO, said: “The beer and pub sector is committed to serving communities, creating jobs, and providing critical economic growth across the country, and the Chesterfield Arms is a prime example of the crucial role they play.
“It is always positive to hear that MPs are interested in visiting their local to see the positive impact they have and to hear about the challenges they face.”
Across the country, the pub sector is facing many challenges, with more than 500 pubs closing their doors in 2023.
Pubs and brewers across the UK are vital to encouraging growth, with more than £34 billion in gross value added poured into the country’s economy in a single year. The sector also drives employment, with more than one million jobs supported by the industry.
READ THIS: Cash-strapped Derbyshire council unanimously approves multi-million-pound plans for a solar farm next to a nature reserve
Everards supports 151 pubs and business owners across the midlands and is committed to using their resources to support local jobs, local economies and communities – as their pubs provide spaces for people to get together and foster social cohesion.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.