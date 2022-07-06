Thousands of Chesterfield residents to receive £150 Post Office voucher as council issues update on energy rebate payments

Chesterfield Borough Council has announced that those who are yet to receive the Government’s council tax energy rebate payment will receive it in voucher form.

They will be issued to eligible council tax payers in property bands A to D who do not pay their bills by direct debit or who have not applied for the payment by other means.

Of the 45,000 eligible households in Chesterfield, around 5,000 are awaiting payment and will receive a voucher from Chesterfield Borough Council by post in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the authority said: “The vast majority of households who are eligible for the energy rebate have now received their payments – around 40,000 of 45,000 eligible households.

“The remaining households have either not yet made an application to the council, or we have been unable to verify the details they have provided.

"We are therefore planning to send to each of these households an energy rebate voucher, which they can cash at their local Post Office. These vouchers will be issued in the next few weeks.”

The Government announced the national council tax rebate for households in property bands A to D in February to help those facing a cost of living crisis amid growing energy bills.

All local authorities must make rebate payments to eligible residents by September 2022 at the latest.

For more information visit the energy rebate payments page on the Chesterfield Borough Council website.