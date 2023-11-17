Rishi Sunak: Prime Minister visits school and speaks to pupils during Derbyshire visit

The Prime Minister made a trip to Derbyshire today – spending time with pupils at a school in Bolsover.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited The Bolsover School this morning – where he was shown around by the school’s head prefects and spent time speaking with other students.

Mark Fletcher, Conservative MP for Bolsover, said that meeting the PM was the “opportunity of a lifetime” for students at the school.

“It was an absolute honour to be able to welcome the Prime Minister to Bolsover today, the first time ever that a sitting PM has visited our constituency. He was keen to visit the school following the government's Summer announcement approving The Redhill Academy Trust's plan to build a sixth form in the town.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak joins a science class during a visit to Bolsover School. Image: Peter Powell/PA Wire (Pool/Getty Images)

“I’d like to thank him for taking the time to engage with students – he was shown around the school by head prefects, Jacob and Georgia, and joined in two of Year 7's science classes. For these young people to be able to spend time with the Prime Minister of the UK is an opportunity of a lifetime.