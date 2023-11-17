Biker arrested during remembrance parade in Derbyshire town centre on suspicion of multiple offences

A biker who was stopped on a stolen bike during a Derbyshire remembrance parade was arrested on suspicion of several offences.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol on Sunday, November 12 as part of the town’s Remembrance Sunday parade.

An SNT spokesperson said: “Remembrance Sunday is a time to reflect and the Safer Neighbourhood Team were ensuring all attending Matlock's Parade were having a safe time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“One person riding the below motorbike thought it would be a great idea to drive against the one way system over the bridge at Crown Square, where a member of public managed to stop them while the SNT made their way to speak to the rider.

A biker was arrested by SNT officers.

“However, it was not just a simple chat. On checking the motorbikes registration plate, officers found it to be stolen.”