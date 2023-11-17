Biker arrested during remembrance parade in Derbyshire town centre on suspicion of multiple offences
Officers from the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood Team were on patrol on Sunday, November 12 as part of the town’s Remembrance Sunday parade.
An SNT spokesperson said: “Remembrance Sunday is a time to reflect and the Safer Neighbourhood Team were ensuring all attending Matlock's Parade were having a safe time.
“One person riding the below motorbike thought it would be a great idea to drive against the one way system over the bridge at Crown Square, where a member of public managed to stop them while the SNT made their way to speak to the rider.
“However, it was not just a simple chat. On checking the motorbikes registration plate, officers found it to be stolen.”
The rider was then arrested on suspicion of a series of offences – including drug driving, driving without a licence or insurance and dangerous driving.