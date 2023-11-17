Police launch investigation after residents of Derbyshire villages hit by five burglaries in one night

Officers are appealing for witnesses as they investigate five burglaries in one night across two Derbyshire villages.

The Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently investigating five burglaries that occurred in Eckington and Killamarsh – between 10.00pm on Wednesday, November 15 and 7.00am the following day.

Two incidents took place on Ravencar Road, Eckington, and another two burglaries occurred on Martin Court, Eckington – with the final incident reported on High Street, Killamarsh.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to these incidents that may have seen or heard anything to come forward.

An SNT spokesperson added: “Please could you check any of your CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas that may have picked up any suspicious activity. If you find that there is any footage that may assist our investigations, please get in touch with us.”

Derbyshire Police can be contacted using one of the methods below:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101