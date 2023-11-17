Police launch investigation after residents of Derbyshire villages hit by five burglaries in one night
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Killamarsh and Eckington Safer Neighbourhood Team are currently investigating five burglaries that occurred in Eckington and Killamarsh – between 10.00pm on Wednesday, November 15 and 7.00am the following day.
Two incidents took place on Ravencar Road, Eckington, and another two burglaries occurred on Martin Court, Eckington – with the final incident reported on High Street, Killamarsh.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to these incidents that may have seen or heard anything to come forward.
READ THIS: Derbyshire Police made “serious failings” over Gracie Spinks investigation, say inquest jury
An SNT spokesperson added: “Please could you check any of your CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas that may have picked up any suspicious activity. If you find that there is any footage that may assist our investigations, please get in touch with us.”
Derbyshire Police can be contacted using one of the methods below:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.