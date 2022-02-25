£15.7million earmarked for council housing in Chesterfield

Members have approved the Council Delivery Plan 2022-23, which focuses on refurbishment and creation of council housing, as well as homelessness, climate change and open spaces.

Planned refurbishment works include a £7.1 million refurbishment at Pullman Close, a £7million of Dixon/Brierley Court, Tansley/Birchover Court and Newland Dale.

The authority will be creating an improvement plan for the Holme Hall estate, as well as spending £1.6 million in Middlecroft on new build developments in Court Place, Paisley Close, Rowsley Crescent and Wensley Way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refurbishment plans will take place at Pullman Close, Dixon/Brierley Court, Tansley/Birchover Court and Newland Dale (pictured)

The council also plans to work with partners to develop a Derbyshire-wide homelessness stragety, increase the supply of targeted accommodation units for vulnerable people and focus on homelessness prevention via the Rough Sleeper action plan.

Speaking at a meeting of full council, deputy leader Amanda Sergeant said: “The past two years have brought fast-moving and unprecedented challenges across the communities and organisations across the world due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

“We have become more innovative, agile, responsive and we are now experts in adapting our activities to ensure safety for our communities and employees, while still delivering excellent services and experiences.”

The council outlined the need to create a new climate change action plan for 2023–30 and develop costed five-year delivery plans in line with the authority’s Parks and Open Spaces Strategy and Play Strategy.

It also plans to launch a new health and wellbeing campaign and deliver a LGBT+ research project to coincide with Census 2021 delivery, with the aim of developing key actions for service improvement and engagement.