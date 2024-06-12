Next major phase of Chesterfield regeneration project set to begin in July – bringing 18 months of works across the town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The multi-million pound Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield project includes a range of improvement works to transform the look, feel and flow of the town’s key public spaces. The works are due to start on July 1 and will take eighteen months to complete.
The project will begin in Market Square, where improvements will change the market layout – with new stalls and enhancements to paving, seating and lighting.
The scheme will then focus on New Square, where works will be carried out to create an attractive flexible space to support both traditional and speciality markets, as well as a wider range of uses. The final phase will involve improvement works to Rykneld Square.
Separately, G F Tomlinson will carry out improvements to Corporation Street to create a new gateway to the refurbished Stephenson Memorial Hall.
A spokesperson for the council said: “We’re pleased to confirm Thomas Bow as our contractor and look forward to the project gathering pace over the coming weeks – with work due to start next month. The town centre will remain open for business, although inevitably the work will cause some short-term disruption and we thank people in advance for their patience.
“We have a detailed plan to support our market traders and town centre businesses throughout the improvement works, and we’ll also be making sure we keep members of the public up to date by sharing information as the work progresses.
“We’d encourage people to sign up to our regular monthly email newsletter via our website at www.chesterfield.gov.uk/revitalise – and also keep an eye on the council’s social media channels for the latest updates.”
Thomas Bow is an experienced civil engineering contractor, having worked on major public realm regeneration projects in cities across the midlands – including Lincoln, Nottingham and Leicester. They will be operating a site office from Low Pavement and from where members of the public will be able to view the plans and find out more about how the project is progressing.
John Allen, Construction Director at Thomas Bow, said: “We are delighted to secure this important scheme with Chesterfield Borough Council. As a local contractor with significant experience in successful public realm delivery across the midlands, our teams are very much looking forward to embarking on this project in the coming months.”
Residents are also asked to note that, due to the timing of the improvement works, Chesterfield’s Medieval Market will not take place this year. The council is working with the local charities which usually fundraise at the July event to provide alternative opportunities for them to take market stalls on speciality market days.
The next Peddler Market will go ahead as planned on July 19 and 20 – within its self-contained location on New Square, which won’t be affected by the works until later in the year.
A council spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, we have had to take the difficult decision to cancel the Medieval Market this year, as key areas of the main market square will be undergoing improvement works.
“However, there are many more great family-friendly events taking place across the summer period and, in the longer term, the improvement works will create more space and flexibility for a range of town centre events and celebrations.
READ THIS: Police “seriously concerned” for safety of missing Derbyshire man – with 69-year-old last seen four days ago
“We’ll also be launching a new public art project. It will include an artist in residency, art trails and an exhibition in the town centre, with the aim of encouraging people to visit and support local businesses whilst the regeneration project proceeds.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.