Officers are urging the public to aid their efforts to trace a missing Derbyshire man – amid serious concerns for the 69-year-old’s safety.

Robert, from Darley Dale, was last seen in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield – at around 1.00pm on Saturday, June 8.

The 69-year-old is believed to be in the Sheffield or Rotherham area with his car, a silver Peugeot 208, which has a registration plate beginning YM51.

Robert is 6ft 1ins tall and slim, with shoulder length grey hair and stubble. He was last seen wearing green gardening trousers.

Derbyshire Police are attempting to locate Robert.

Officers are seriously concerned for Robert’s safety. If you have seen Robert or his car, or you have any information which could help find him, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1491 of June 11:

