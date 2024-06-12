Police “seriously concerned” for safety of missing Derbyshire man – with 69-year-old last seen four days ago
Robert, from Darley Dale, was last seen in the Fox Hill area of Sheffield – at around 1.00pm on Saturday, June 8.
The 69-year-old is believed to be in the Sheffield or Rotherham area with his car, a silver Peugeot 208, which has a registration plate beginning YM51.
Robert is 6ft 1ins tall and slim, with shoulder length grey hair and stubble. He was last seen wearing green gardening trousers.
Officers are seriously concerned for Robert’s safety. If you have seen Robert or his car, or you have any information which could help find him, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below – quoting reference number 1491 of June 11:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
