Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Chesterfield resident has slammed the council for constructing a new traffic island along a busy route – as the authority said they were prioritising road safety.

Martin Hague, a Brimington resident, has criticised the creation of a new traffic island on Chesterfield Road - level with Cemetery Terrace.

He said the new traffic island would create issues with parking - which is already limited for residents on Cemetery Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The issue with that is, people on Cemetery Terrace have nowhere to park their cars - they’ve got limited space. There’s 11 houses and about enough room for eight cars.

Martin Hague and Eva Rasen are pictured here - with Martin criticising the creation of the new traffic island.

“Where they’re putting the island, it’ll reduce the amount of potential parking, as they’ll put down double yellow lines like they have done for the other ones along Chesterfield Road.”

Martin added that he felt the new traffic island would also create more danger for residents on Cemetery Terrace as they attempt to reverse down onto the road.

He said: “The road is too dangerous to reverse out of, so people have to pull up at the top of Cemetery Terrace and reverse down when it’s safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When people go over the brow of the hill, if someone wants to reverse down Cemetery Terrace, there’ll be cars coming out of a 40mph zone and into a 30mph zone, which generally they don’t slow down enough for.

Martin said he was frustrated by what he described as a lack of consultation.

“What they tend to do now is go out into the middle of the road to avoid the cars trying to reverse - that won’t happen because of the traffic island. It’s a hazard and there’s additional danger.”

Martin also raised concerns about the lack of consultation around the plans for the new traffic island - saying that residents were not contacted beforehand.

“The biggest problem is trying to contact the local councillors over the last week or so, once we found out what was happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“None of the residents knew it was going to happen. My mother lives on that road, and she’s 79 - she’s not very good on her feet and her main route for going out is in her car. This takes away her independence.

Derbyshire County Council said that road safety was their priority - and added that a public consultation was carried out as part of the planning application.

“If they put down double yellow lines, people will park on the grass verges up and down Chesterfield Road, which are already in a mess anyway, because the council don’t maintain them. Because it’s a bad corner, people coming in and out of the drives can’t see anyway, but this will cause even more of a problem for other residents on Chesterfield Road, not just Cemetery Terrace, and make it more of a risk for all of us.

“Somebody at DCC has made a decision that affects all of the residents in this area. This is the final straw for people that live around this area. Not everybody is lucky enough to have a drive.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “This is a developer-led project and a public consultation was carried out as part of the planning application where residents had the opportunity to review the proposed changes and give feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The decision to build a traffic island at this location was made after careful consideration of the findings of a road safety audit, which highlighted the need for greater visibility around the entrance to the development.

“Previously, parked vehicles often obstructed sightlines for motorists leaving Cemetery Terrace which created a safety risk. The new design aims to improve safety by eliminating these blind spots and ensuring motorists can enter and exit the road more safely to comply with planning conditions and road safety recommendations.