Police appeal for witnesses after man arrested on suspicion of public order offences and assaulting emergency worker in Derbyshire town

By Tom Hardwick
Published 16th May 2024, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested after an incident in a Derbyshire town – with officers urging any witnesses to come forward and aid their investigation.

A 50-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences and assaulting an emergency worker, after an incident on Heanor Market Place at around 2.00pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 15).

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or those who may have been impacted by it, to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Man arrested after raid in Derbyshire town sees drugs and knuckle dusters seized from property

The incident occurred in Heanor town centre yesterday.The incident occurred in Heanor town centre yesterday.
The incident occurred in Heanor town centre yesterday.

If you can aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*285060:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.