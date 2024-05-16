Police appeal for witnesses after man arrested on suspicion of public order offences and assaulting emergency worker in Derbyshire town
A 50-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences and assaulting an emergency worker, after an incident on Heanor Market Place at around 2.00pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 15).
Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or those who may have been impacted by it, to come forward.
If you can aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*285060:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.