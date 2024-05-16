Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after an incident in a Derbyshire town – with officers urging any witnesses to come forward and aid their investigation.

A 50-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of public order offences and assaulting an emergency worker, after an incident on Heanor Market Place at around 2.00pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 15).

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or those who may have been impacted by it, to come forward.

The incident occurred in Heanor town centre yesterday.

If you can aid the investigation, contact Derbyshire Police using one of the methods below, quoting reference number 24*285060:

