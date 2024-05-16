Man arrested after raid in Derbyshire town sees drugs and knuckle dusters seized from property

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers arrested a man after a drugs raid in a Derbyshire town – which saw narcotics and knuckle dusters recovered from an address.

On Friday, May 10, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at an address in Heanor.

An SNT spokesperson said: “This resulted in a 22-year-old male being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and possession of offensive weapons.

“A quantity of suspected class B drugs and two knuckle dusters, among other items, were seized by police.