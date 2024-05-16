Man arrested after raid in Derbyshire town sees drugs and knuckle dusters seized from property
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers arrested a man after a drugs raid in a Derbyshire town – which saw narcotics and knuckle dusters recovered from an address.
On Friday, May 10, officers from the Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant at an address in Heanor.
An SNT spokesperson said: “This resulted in a 22-year-old male being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and possession of offensive weapons.
“A quantity of suspected class B drugs and two knuckle dusters, among other items, were seized by police.
“The male has since been bailed pending further enquires.”