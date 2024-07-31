Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, has proposed new top-down housing targets for local councils - which will see hundreds more homes being built across Derbyshire.

Before the general election, Labour had pledged to deliver 1.5million new homes over the next five years.

Ms Rayner told MPs that her planned new method for creating housing targets for different local authorities would include an ‘uplift where house prices are most out of step with local incomes'.

The Daily Mail have produced a map, showing how many more homes will be built in each council area across England.

The full list of figures for Derbyshire can be found below - while Derby and South Derbyshire are not included.

Chesterfield:Homes to be built under existing proposal: 211.Homes to be built under revised proposal: 558.Average number of home built each year, between 2020/21 and 2022/23: 313. Chesterfield needs to build 1.8 times more houses than what they are currently managing to keep on pace with Labour's new targets.

Derbyshire Dales:Homes to be built under existing proposal: 216.Homes to be built under revised proposal: 571.Average number of home built each year, between 2020/21 and 2022/23: 293. Derbyshire Dales needs to build 1.9 times more houses than what they are currently managing to keep on pace with Labour's new targets.