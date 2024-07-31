Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning permission has been granted to build 161 houses near Bolsover and a new link road.

A full planning application by Woodall Homes to build on the land south-west of Brockley Wood, Oxcroft Lane, Stanfree including a proposed road between Shuttlewood Road and Oxcroft Lane and the demolition of the derelict Boleappleton Farm and outbuildings has been passed by the district council’s planning committee.

The new houses comprise 14 single storey bungalows, 33 two and a half storey houses (with roof space used) and 114 two storey houses. Sixteen of them would be affordable.

Existing residential properties of Shuttlewood Road are adjacent to the west of the site, new residential properties of the Jones Homes development are to the south and there is countryside to the north and east sides. Brockley Wood, an ancient woodland and wildlife site and a 20m telecom tower are immediately adjacent to the north-east corner of the site.

Artist's impression of the proposed development at Stanfree.

Objections about the application have been submitted to Bolsover District Council for the past two years. Dave Wharmby of Shuttlewood Road wrote in February 2024: “Firstly, having a junction on one of the most dangerous sections of road in the area with a totally blind bend is outrageous. I have lived at the above address and there have been numerous accidents, one fatal. Motorists speed to the point were they cannot make the corner. Walls have been demolished, lamp standards knocked down, and you’re thinking of putting a junction there. And to consider a through road from Oxcroft Lane is just ridiculous.The roads can’t take it for a start and it’s just going to be a ring road round Bolsover which takes all the people away from the centre of Bolsover."

Steve and Sally Palfreyman, who also live on Shuttlewood Road, commented: “This is to register our ongoing objections to the link road proposed at Shuttlewood Road Bolsover. The access point for the release of more traffic onto Shuttlewood Road is dangerous, indeed a disaster waiting to happen. Since the original objections, there have indeed been two RTAs to our knowledge on the very site in question.”

Michael Robinson wrote: “As a new resident to Bolsover I do find the town really good but it now is approaching a limit of new homes and is lacking in infrastructure to sustain more development, therefore I am opposed to any more housing development.”

