The St George’s Cross has been painted onto a Derbyshire roundabout – with residents being urged by the council not to repeat this behaviour.

A roundabout in Park Road, Ilkeston has been painted with the St George’s Cross.

Residents living in the area told the BBC that they thought the roundabout was graffitied overnight, following England’s victory over Serbia in their Euro 2024 opener on Sunday.

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has issued a statement urging football fans not to engage in such behaviour - with the painting serving to potentially distract drivers along the route.

The painting is yet to wash away from the roundabout in Ilkeston.

A DCC spokesperson said: “We’re all wishing the best to the England men’s team in the Euros, but hope people will understand displays such as this can cause a distraction to motorists - so would ask residents not to do it.

DCC added that, as they expected to paint to wear off naturally, they would not paint over the graffiti - as this would force a number of road closures.

