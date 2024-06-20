Pregnant actress Jenna Coleman and film star Keira Knightley attend fashion exhibition launch at Chatsworth House
Jenna revealed her happy news last night (Wednesday) after she left fans speculating that she had married her director boyfriend Jamie Childs when a gold band was spotted on her wedding finger six months ago. However the ring was missing from her finger at an exhibition launch and dinner in the Derbyshire stately home, according to the Daily Mail.
Keira Knightley – who filmed Pride and Prejudice at Chatsworth – was among the guests at the Imaginary Conversations exhibition which showcases the latest collection by fashion house Erdem. Wearing a sparkly teal dress, Keira was accompanied by her musician husband James Righton.
Actresses Greta Ballamacina and Gugu Mbatha-Raw attended the launch as did model Elfie Reigate who is a close friend of Kate Moss.
Fashion house founder Erdem Moralioglu welcomed his guests to the exhibition which is inspired by Duchess Deborah and which members of the public will be able to see for the first time on Saturday, June 22.
