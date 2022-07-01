Mandatory taxi CCTV proposal scrapped in Chesterfield as drivers fear cost implications

A consultation was held by Chesterfield Borough Council over whether to make CCTV in taxis mandatory, however drivers commented that the cost to install it, likely to run into hundreds of pounds, would be too high for an already ‘strained’ trade.

One respondent simply wrote: “Cost, cost, cost.”

Another stated: “The cost should be covered by the council itself.

The council has scrapped a proposal to make taxi drivers install CCTV in their vehicles at their own expense after an outpouring of concern over the costs involved.

“It’s not fair on drivers who contribute a lot towards the council with fees etc anyway.

“Adding this to our costs would be substantial for us and many will not be able to afford it.”

Many respondents saw the benefit of having CCTV in increased safety to both passengers and drivers, however many stated it should be left up to the drivers themselves whether they should have it or not.

One respondent stated: “Should be drivers’ choice if they want CCTV, too much big brother.”

While another commented: “George Orwell 1984.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “All local authorities are legally required to consult on whether there is reasonable local cause to make the use of CCTV in taxi and private hire vehicles mandatory.