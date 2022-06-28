‘Eyesore’ bedsits in Chesterfield conservation area to be demolished for houses

Three dilapidated bedsits at the rear of 20 Abercrombie Street are to be demolished and replaced with the a pair of semi-detached three-bedroomed homes following approval by Chesterfield Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Monday, June 27.

The application, submitted by Vito Scavelli, also included plans to convert numbers 20 and 22 Abercrombie Street into one single dwelling.

Group Leader in Development Management Paul Staniforth said: “The three bedsits are situated right at the back of the site and actually detract from the character and appearance of the local area, which in this case is in the Abercrombie Street conservation area.”

Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield.

He explained that the street scene varied from terraced houses at one end, down to large detached properties set in their own grounds at the other.

The only neighbour to comment on the application was Craig Lonie, who stated: “The development can only enhance what is currently an eyesore for the street.”

Mr Staniforth said the design for the semi-detached houses took cues from other nearby existing properties and featured a slate roof, natural coursed ashlar stone with stone dressings, timber painted sash windows and cast iron rainwater pipes.

However Chesterfield Civic Society, while supporting the demolition of the bedsits, objected to the design for the houses, referring to them as ‘small and unremarkable’.

A mature horse chestnut tree at the front of the property was found to be diseased and will be removed and replaced with a whitebeam tree.

Councillor Ray Catt raised concerns over the fact that each house only had one car parking space, in addition to the residents’ permit system that people living on the street have to apply for.

Councillor Barry Bingham commented: “This is one of the most attractive conservation areas that we’ve got in Chesterfield.

“So my question is, by allowing this development are we not going to be setting a precedent for the rest of these large houses that are set in their own grounds?

“Bearing in mind that the grounds to these properties are also part of the amenity to the street scene and one of the reasons why it was a conservation area.

“Are we just going to allow infill development that’s just going to end up cluttering everything up?”