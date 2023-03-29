News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady tribute ‘For the Love of Paul O’Grady’ will air on ITV
6 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
8 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
8 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
8 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star

Lee Rowley MP slams ‘outrageous’ plans as last bank in Derbyshire village set to close

Proposals to close the last bank branch in a village were labelled ‘outrageous’ by a Derbyshire MP.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 29th Mar 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read

Lee Rowley, Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire, confirmed today that the Lloyds branch on Market Street, Eckington is set to close.

In a statement, he said: “This is a hugely disappointing announcement, particularly when we have been trying to build bank services back up in the constituency and building a case for the regeneration of Eckington over the last couple of years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Outrageously, it has also been undertaken without any consultation or forewarning. I know that the use of bank branches has changed significantly in recent years but, at the same time, there needs to be an accessible network. The loss of the last branch from Eckington does not align with that – and Lloyds behaviour is extremely poor.”

Lee Rowley MP announced the impending closure today.
Lee Rowley MP announced the impending closure today.
Lee Rowley MP announced the impending closure today.
Most Popular

Rowley said he planned to raise the issue with Lloyds – and encouraged residents to sign a petition calling on the company to reverse their plans.

“I have already spoken to local Conservative councillors in Eckington and we will be fighting this as much as we can. The first step is to meet with Lloyds to understand their specific reasons for closure, to highlight why this is important for Eckington and to seek reconsideration – we have already requested the meeting and hope to hold it as soon as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Video shows jetpack flying over Chesterfield garden

We have also started a petition so that we can make our voices known loudly. If you support keeping banking in Eckington, please sign it here.

“We will need your help and will keep you informed.”

Lee RowleyNorth East DerbyshireLloydsProposalsChesterfield